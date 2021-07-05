ORLANDO, Fla. — Nine juvenile patients were transported to hospitals after ingesting a narcotic Sunday evening, Orange County deputies said.
Orange County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff's Office responded to Central Florida Behavioral Hospital at 6601 Central Florida Parkway, where firefighters said they found nearly a dozen patients, nine of them minors, with varied symptoms.
Deputies said the patients were stable and alert.
Two adults also taken to a hospital around the same time were not related to the incident, the Sheriff's Office said.
No other information was released.