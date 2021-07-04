The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall of almost 8.5 million pounds of Tyson Foods frozen, fully-cooked chicken products.

According to a July 3 news release, the affected products were linked to a listeria outbreak and were shipped nationwide.

The outbreak has been linked to one death, and a couple of other people have been sickened so far.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the chicken was sent to retailers, schools, hospitals, nursing facilities and locations operated by the Department of Defense.

Frozen, fully cooked chicken strips, diced chicken wing sections and fully cooked pizza with chicken from Tyson Foods — but sold under multiple brand names — are all included in the recall.

Those brands include Tyson, Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza and Little Ceasars.

Listeria is a bacterium that can cause common food poisoning symptoms such as diarrhea or fever. The symptoms typically start one to four weeks after ingesting tainted food but can be as long as 10 weeks afterward. Most people recover on their own, but for people who are pregnant, older than 65 or have weakened immune systems, the illness can be dangerous or deadly.

Click here for a full list of affected products. Anyone who has them in their fridge or freezer is urged to throw them away or return them to the point of sale.