SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The emergency operations center in Seminole County has been activated, making preparations for Elsa early on through the holiday weekend.

Authorities, including emergency medical staff and law enforcement, are preparing for potential tornadic activity that could spin up on the east side of the storm, Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said.

While the county isn't preparing to open shelters at this point, Harris said they are still urging people planning to leave places like trailers or mobile homes to seek structures like a hotel or relative's home to wait out the storm. Because of new state restrictions, The county is prevented from requiring masks in shelters or asking people if they're vaccinated, and officials said they don't want to further any spread of COVID-19.

“Inside shelters, they are open spaces, so that’s something people are going to have to think about if they decide they want to evacuate,” Harris said. “We’re going to do our best to social distance. Because it is a tropical storm, we’re not expecting a large influx of individuals, so hopefully that will provide us a little more flexibility.” ​

Sandbag operations in the county will open Monday at the Seminole County Sports Complex. Residents can fill and pack up bags as needed. ​