ORLANDO, Fla. — The Fourth of July is finally her and many Americans are getting ready to spend the holidays a little closer to normal this year, thanks to COVID-19 protection from the vaccine.

For many families, that means a welcome return to watching fireworks in person once again. City of Orlando workers were busy Sunday morning, preparing a return of its annual fireworks show, Fireworks at the Fountain.

Fireworks at the Fountain festivities start at 5 p.m. at Lake Eola. The fireworks show is expected to begin at 9:15 p.m.

The pandemic forced the city to call off the popular event last year, but now that 57% of Orange County's population 12 years old and up has received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, the city is bringing fireworks back to the City Beautiful.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer tweeted about Fireworks at the Fountain.

Fireworks at the Fountain at Lake Eola is one week away. We can again have events like this because residents have taken action to end the pandemic.



Let’s continue encouraging those who haven’t gotten the vaccine to get it to protect themselves and keep Orlando moving forward. — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) June 27, 2021

Health leaders are still urging people planning on coming out to Lake Eola and other shows across Central Florida to take caution and social distance, even if you’re fully vaccinated, as the Delta variant continues to spread.

Orlando pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones says when it comes to fireworks safety, it's a safer option to go out to see a show than attempting your own home display.

“According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, we’re just recommending that we leave the fireworks to the professionals,” Jones says. “So if you can, go to a fireworks show or display. Keep your distance because the noise can be damaging with noise-induced hearing loss. Wear earmuffs or earplugs, especially for the younger children.

“If you do choose to do fireworks at home with friends, let the bigger kids do it, but supervise them and be out there with them, make sure they’re not horse-playing too much. Many children are hurt over the Fourth with burns, with eye injuries due to fireworks. And even sparklers because they’re super-hot, burns is a big thing with sparklers. So just be mindful and careful with that."

