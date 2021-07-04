OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The past year has brought a rise in the number of people seeking mental healthcare services. It has led to an increased need for hiring in the behavioral healthcare field.

It is the case at Oconomowoc-based Rogers Behavioral Health. They are looking to hire about 25 RN’s at their three Milwaukee area inpatient facilities in Oconomowoc, West Allis, and Brown Deer. They are also looking to hire another 25 to 30 Patient Care Associates who assist patients but do not require a nursing degree.

Rogers executive director of nursing Terri Cohn said they have been actively recruiting for more people to join the team.

“This year and a half has been incredible,” Cohn said. “This pandemic has really demonstrated the need for additional staff and services as individuals are really struggling with mental health right now.”

Rogers will host a series of hiring events called Walk in Wednesdays beginning this week at their locations around the Milwaukee area. To learn more about the hiring events, as well as how to apply for open positions, you can visit their website