With one last bite, reigning champion Joey Chestnut won the 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest.

He and others competed in front of a roaring crowd on Coney Island Sunday — after last year's event was scaled back due to the pandemic



Michelle Lesco took the gold in the women's division of the contest

He beat his best personal best of 75, by just one hot dog - after downing 76 hotdogs and buns, claiming his 14th victory in the iconic contest.

"Oh it feels so good,” Chestnut said. “I think I was hungry for a win and a lot of people that are here are hungry for a good time. I think it all worked out for everybody.”

While Chestnut is the title holder in the men’s competition, Michelle Lesco is the leading lady, who downed 30¾ dogs in 10 minutes; she called her win an "amazing feeling."

"That is the heart of a lion and that is a champion in action,” said MC George Shea. “Michelle Lesco, amazing.”

The 2020 contest had to be stripped down due to COVID, with no spectators allowed. This year, felt more like the traditional Independence Day event.

While still in Coney Island, the battle of the bite was moved to Maimonides Park, home to the Brooklyn Cyclones. The stadium, an outdoor and spacious setting was filled with excitement.

"Tradition, we always watch it on TV on the 4th and last year we decided that we were going to come here and make the trip,” said Damon Schmidt, who made the 10-hour trip from Ohio to Brooklyn. “So, a group of us drove 10 hours with the besties and we're here to watch it.”

While some in the crowd were rooting for their favorite, others were glad to be able to see all the competitors and witness the annual contest in-person again.

"Today is about individual performance,” said Zach Eldon of Buffalo. “These guys have worked all year, these competitors, men and women have worked all year for this. They are ready to go and they are ready to eat.”

With each bite, bringing the city and country closer to what summer used to feel like.