Members of Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 4 received a hero’s welcome Saturday afternoon as they returned home to Central Florida.

Last Friday, 42 members dropped everything to assist at the site of the Surfside building collapse.

For Braden Zielonka, it's been a tough week knowing his dad was doing dangerous work.

“We’ve been anxious waiting for him because it is very nervous that the building collapsed. It could collapse again. There is always a risk of that, and we are just very excited that he is coming home today,” he said.

Despite his nerves, he can’t hide his pride for his father’s efforts.

"Because he is helping other people. Well, he does every day, but this just makes a huge impact on other people,” Zielonka said.

And while standing outside the Task Force 4 warehouse in the pouring rain, he spotted his dad — Orange County Fire Rescue Captain Michael Zielonka. He rushed to share a hug he’d been waiting seven days for.

“We are very excited. We’ve been waiting to see him for a while, and it is just honestly good to know he is ok and safe and we can say hi to him again,” Zielonka said.

Captain Zielonka said the team face a difficult task while working in South Florida, digging through layers of rubble while battling heat, rain and fires that broke out under the debris.

“But you don’t even think about that. All you want to do is do everything to get that group out, to get that family member out so there family can see them or at least have some closure on the situation,” Captain Zielonka said, moments after arriving home.

WELCOME HOME: Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 4 returns home to Orlando after a week of assisting in search and rescue efforts in the Surfside building collapse

Zielonka said while his unit did not find any survivors, he knows the work they did was important. He is proud of the team’s efforts alongside all eight of Florida’s USAR teams, working together for the first time. Now returning to Orlando, he said it puts many things into perspective.

“You come home and you realize you still have your family, and it is just really emotional seeing it that way. Just hug your kids and your wife and your family members a little tighter because you know how precious it is," Zielonka said.

Search and rescue efforts in Surfside were paused at 4 p.m. Saturday as crews prepare to demolish the remaining part of the building in anticipation of potential effects from Tropical Storm Elsa.