It may not be pumpkin season currently, but there's still plenty of things to do at the Great Pumpkin Farm this July Fourth.

From family friendly games to face painting, the renowned farm in the town of Clarence has a huge array of activities for the family to enjoy this Independence Day.

Saturday, the farm hosted a Super Cruise Car Show with live bands playing. And today, fireworks will be lit up at dusk.

If you're looking to go, the farm will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the farm's box office. Admission is $10 and anyone who wants to take a spin on the rides at the farm will need to pay an additional $10.

Kids two and under can enter for free.