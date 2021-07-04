In March of this year, in a speech marking the one year anniversary of COVID-19 officially being named a pandemic, President Joe Biden laid out a cautiously optimistic vision of what July 4th could look like if Americans “do their part” by getting vaccinated.

“If we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July the 4, there's a good chance you, your families and friends, will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day,” Biden said. “That doesn't mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together.”

On Sunday, to mark the United States’ 245th birthday, the president will welcome 1,000 military personnel and essential workers to the White House to celebrate the country’s “independence from the virus,” according to an administration official — a welcome return to normalcy for many Americans despite falling short of Biden’s July 4th vaccination goal.

"On Sunday, we'll celebrate our independence as a nation, as well as our progress against the virus," Biden said Friday. "In the days ahead, we have a chance to make another beginning."

The barbecue at the White House is the first large-scale event hosted by the Biden administration since taking office in January.

Though Biden doubled his initial goal of 100 million vaccine doses administered in 100 days, the U.S. fell slightly short of his goal of 70% of U.S. adults with at least one dose of the vaccine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 67% of the U.S. adult population has gotten at least one vaccine dose, with 58.1% — more than 150 million Americans — fully vaccinated.

“The American people should be proud of the work that we've collectively done, and we want to recognize that progress,” Jeff Zients, coordinator for the White House COVID-19 Response team, said Thursday.

The U.S. is currently vaccinating around 900,000 people per day, up from the previous week but lower than averages above 1.3 million in mid-June, and well below the peak of about 3.5 million per day in April.

An analysis from the Washington Post predicts that the U.S. will hit Biden’s July 4th goal by August.

“DC is open and ready to welcome back visitors to celebrate the way we came together as a city and as a nation this year. We have shown once again that when we come together, there is nothing we can’t do,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, an ally of the president, said in a statement last month. “We thank President Biden and his team for acting with urgency to get the vaccine to the American people so that we could save lives, get our country open, and celebrate together once again.”

But the successes against COVID come against the backdrop of the highly contagious delta variant, which is spreading in unvaccinated pockets of the country. Delta accounts for 1 in 4, or 25%, of new COVID-19 cases in the United States, and is on track to become the dominant strain in the country, per the CDC.

Federal health officials said this week that the government stands ready to send COVID-19 surge response teams to areas of the country with low vaccination rates, as the contagious delta variant spreads throughout the country, especially in states with fewer shots in arms.

“In some communities in the country, we're intensifying our efforts to help states prevent, detect and respond to hotspots among the unvaccinated by mobilizing COVID-19 surge response teams,” Zients said.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday that the mutation was the second-most prevalent in the U.S., accounting for 25% of cases, but she expects it to become the most common in a matter of weeks. She warned that delta poses the most threat to people who are not vaccinated.

“Communities where people remain unvaccinated are communities that remain vulnerable,” Walensky said.

“The good news we have is that we have a solution,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, countered. "The science is clear. The best way to protect yourself against the virus, and its variants, is to be fully vaccinated.”

The president said Friday that he is “concerned” about “people who have not gotten vaccinated have the capacity to catch the variant and spread it to other people who have not been vaccinated,” but noted he is “not concerned that there's going to be a major outbreak.”

Still, Biden expressed optimism for a brighter future ahead: “The Fourth of July this year is different than the Fourth of July last year and it will be better next year.”

“The Fourth of July is a moment for us to step back and celebrate our progress. We have made tremendous progress in our fight against the virus,” Zeints said. "At the same time, there's a lot more work to do."