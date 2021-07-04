ALTOONA, Fla. — The shooting death of a man on a riding lawnmower who attacked a motorist Friday night is being described as self-defense.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 23000 block of Raccoon Road in Altoona at about 9 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, a motorist told them that he was driving behind a man on a riding lawnmower when the man stopped, got off the mower, walked over to the driver's side window, began hitting him in the face and tried to pull him out of the car.

That's when the motorist shot the man in self-defense, the motorist said.

Charles Matthews, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Detectives are still investigating the incident, and no one has been charged, according to deputies.