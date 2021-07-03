VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Over the Fourth of July weekend many people are visiting state parks.

A lot of people took advantage of the beautiful springs at Blue Spring State Park by swimming and kayaking.

“A lot of people already here as you will be able to tell, we expect large crowds to come into the park,” park manager Michael Watkins said.

Andy Inman and his family came out to the park Friday.

“Greatest holiday, and show our patriotism. Feels great, to get the kids outside keep them off their cell phones,” Inman said.

With people flocking to the state parks, local businesses hope to cash in with people taking advantage of the freedom weekend which gives tax exceptions on certain outdoor items.

Mike Plante, manager of Travel Country Outfitters, is hoping people will pick up some supplies on the way especially with it being freedom weekend, which offers a tax reduction for outdoor items.

“Our feeling is we are going to be keeping busy,” Plante said.

Some of the things people can get a tax break on are kayaks, water bottles, grills, and sunglasses.

“It helps us, and we are just glad it helps the consumer,” he said.

Blue Spring State Park is open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.​