MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — A man was struck by lightning in Melbourne Beach early Saturday afternoon.
Brevard Ocean Rescue confirms that the man was struck at about 12:30 p.m. somewhere between Spessard Holland Beach Parks North and South and transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center.
The man's condition was unknown, and his name was not released.
Last weekend, two beachgoers drowned near the same area after witnesses spotted them struggling in the surf. The woman died at a hospital, while the man's body was recovered the next day at one of the Spessard Holland Beach Parks.