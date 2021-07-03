CLEVELAND — Dre "Live" Borders is a b-boy.

A breakdancer that is. So naturally, hip hop is a big part of his life. So much so that he spent part of his Saturday afternoon teaching a younger generation how to breakdance.

"I watch the kids and see what they can learn and I try not to bore them or whip them like it's a sport or we have a competition or anything like that," Borders said.

"We learned how to move our legs and do the turns of the breakdancing. It was very cool and amazing to do it," said camp attendee Leila Evans.

Those are the skills campers are learning at the second annual Hip Hop Boot Camp hosted by Alien Arts Inc., a nonprofit organization that uses hip hop culture to help kids achieve greatness.

"I hope that they can see unity in this and know that hip hop music can come with an actual uplifting message versus a message that tears down our communities," said Ameer Williamson, the founder of Alien Arts Inc.

The kids heard from motivational speakers, watched rap performances and learned about art and dance.

"I enjoyed just like having fun and doing like the vibes," said Evans.