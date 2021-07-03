With the Fourth of July weekend underway, beaches are filling up with people from across the country celebrating Independence Day in Florida.

What You Need To Know Fireworks are prohibited on Volusia County beaches



Any fireworks found will be confiscated



Daytona Beach is hosting fireworks shows Saturday and Sunday night

Edward Schlesier is one of them, celebrating with his family and friends Saturday on Daytona Beach.

“Freedom, thank you. Look at what we got. People drive by, have a good time, we set up camp. We have a radio. What more can you ask for,” Schlesier said.

Jennifer Sypolt joined in the fun with her family as well. She’s a newlywed.

“It's a great 4th of July weekend!” she exclaimed.

While people are enjoying themselves on the beach, Volusia County Beach Safety is out in force to remind people of an important rule.

“We want people to know on the beach fireworks are strictly prohibited,” Captain Tammy Malphurs said. “It’s extremely dangerous to have fireworks down here. There are thousands of people down here”

Any fireworks found along the beach will be confiscated.

Sypolt said she is leaving it up to the professionals.

“I got a little one to protect, and I am not doing it.”

Daytona Beach is hosting shows at 9:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.