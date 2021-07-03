DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The shooting of Officer Jason Raynor prompted action throughout Daytona Beach. From fundraisers for his recovery to events meant to heal the community, calls to action continue after he was injured in the line of duty.

What You Need To Know Following shooting of Officer Jason Raynor, members of the community are looking for unity



Willie Williams and Brooks Tomblin are inviting people to a CommUNITY picnic



Fundraisers are also being held this weekend to support Officer Raynor

“When Officer Raynor was hurt, I feel like we all hurt, so having that feeling just motivated us to say to say 'hey let’s do something about it,'” Willie Williams said.

Both Williams and Brooks Tomblin felt compelled to create something positive out of grief. They met for the first time earlier this week, and now they are working together to unite their community.

“Just come together and talk," Tomblin said. "When I look out and I see the divide and the division in this country, it tears me up and I’m tired of it.”

“Let’s deal with race and class and how some people are treated as opposed to others, but let’s take this opportunity and come together and have very honest conversations and we also want to mix in a little fun,” Williams said.

They’re inviting everyone to attend a CommUNITY picnic Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the City Island complex outside Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Sponsors are providing food and drinks. The organizers are just asking people to bring a chair or blanket to sit down, talk, and get to know people in their community.

“We want to challenge you to introduce yourself to five people of a different race and to bring a game from your childhood that represents your culture and you’re going to teach the person of that race your game and that fosters conversations,” Williams said.

Fundraisers are also being held this weekend to support Officer Raynor’s recovery.

A lemonade stand last Saturday raised nearly $6,000 for his family and organizers are planning another one this weekend.

The Daytona Tortugas are raising money at their home games through the weekend.