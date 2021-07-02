BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Next week marks ten years since the last space shuttle flight.

Atlantis and her crew took off from Kennedy Space Center on July 8 and returned for the final time July 21.



We talked to a worker who was there as the program came to an end.

"I worked shuttle for 33 years," said Travis Thompson, who worked the entire 30-year history of the space shuttle program–from May 1979 to July 2011, when the final shuttle mission, STS 135, took off to space.

"I went into that day knowing it would be the last time I would do what I love," Thompson said.

That day, as the number 'one' member of the close-out crew, he strapped the four astronauts in their seats for their journey to the stars.

"This one I did take in, but I tried to do the best job I ever did," he said.

These days Thompson is a docent at Titusville's American Space Museum, where he gives guests tours of the out of this world space collections. But he has one more space age trip to take next week on the very day Atlantis last flew.

He's headed to the Smithsonian in Washington D.C., to see his own jumpsuit on display as part of the shuttle Discovery exhibit.

"I hope I have something profound to say after I see it, but I'm looking forward to it," Thompson said.

But he looks back fondly on his days of doing his part for American's space program and the men and women who shared in it's success.

"We just had the last hands on job, didn't make us special, we just did what we were supposed to do, everybody else did their job, we did ours," Thompson said.​