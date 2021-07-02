Card by card, player by player, Andy Strong is watching a hobby he grew up with explode like never before.

He runs Parlor City Cards and Collectibles in downtown Binghamton, a shop that’s been part of a booming sports card industry, now estimated to reach $100 billion in the next five years.

"It’s been really fun. I’ve grown up with this. I’ve been doing it since I was 7 years old, and I enjoyed the boom back then as a kid, and to do it now as an adult and see the fruits of that labor pay off has been great," said Strong, owner of Parlor City Cards and Collectibles.

As Strong stocks his shelves with some of the latest products, he knows they won’t be there long.

What You Need To Know Target is no longer selling sports cards due to massive crowds



Mike Trout 1 of 1 recently sold for $3.9 million



Parlor City Cards ships 50 items a day

The trading card hobby has gotten so popular that stores like Target are only selling online to prevent mass crowds.

So what’s causing the rise? Is it the investment, or nostalgia?

Strong says for many, it’s an escape, in a time they need it the most.

"Every time I see something from when I was a kid, it just brings back that time in your life that was so simple, and I think that happens for so many people, whether it’s sports cards or toys or comic books, something will spark something from when you were a kid, that simple time in your life, and it’s fun to go back and enjoy that," said Strong.

While brick-and-mortar stores have played a big part in the boom, perhaps the biggest has been online auctions.

A Mike Trout 1 of 1 sold for a whopping $3.9 million just last year.

Parlor City sells many of its products online and often ships out over 50 items a day, all over the world.

"This is the classic line of 'Masters of the Universe,' the He-Man figurines that just came out. You can’t find them in the stores. They hit the store shelves and they’re gone," said Strong.

On top of sports cards, customers come to to the shop for another big reason. Strong recently purchased many of the now defunct Binghamton Devils game-worn jerseys to go along with his massive minor league baseball collection.

"The local collectibles are huge and it’s more fun with the minors, too, because you get stuff like that where it’s heart night and you had autism night, and this was the Jackie Robinson jersey and they just did a lot more stuff, breast cancer night. They don’t do this stuff in the majors or in the pros," said Strong.

Parlor City Cards also livesteams "online breaks," where customers can watch the owner open rare packs with the chance of purchasing some of their own.