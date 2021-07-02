OCOEE, Fla. — Tim Alcuri spots speeders on Hackney Prairie Road all the time.

“I see it a lot because my house backs up to this street," Alcuri told us.

Alcuri has lived in the Remington Oaks subdivision of Ocoee since 2006. He’s the president of the subdivision and wants to get drivers to slow down, especially near his neighborhood and the nearby elementary school.

"This becomes a through-way for any congestion that happens coming from Apopka Vineland to Clarke Road," Alcuri said. "This is the cut-through for it.”

The problem with Hackney Prairie Road is that a portion is in the city of Ocoee and the rest is in Orange County.

"It’s time for the city and county to come together as one and come up with a solution,” Alcuri said.

He would like to see speed bumps installed, but both the city and county told me those wouldn't be possible.

“Hackney Prairie would be considered a collector street, as it is not in a residential neighborhood and would not be a candidate for speed tables due to the volume of traffic,” Ocoee spokesperson Joy Porter Wright said.

She also said several years ago, the city looked at other traffic-calming techniques, including a round-about and narrowing the road, but the downturn in the economy left the plan in permanent limbo.

Both Ocoee Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tell me they’ll step up patrols for speeders, but that’s not good enough for Alcuri.

“They’re trying to do something, but what they’re doing is not effective. Something more needs to be done,” he said. “It is just a matter of time before a fatality or someone is seriously injured and I’d rather be proactive on that than reactive.”

