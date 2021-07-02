ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday, Hurricane Maria survivors, made up of education and health experts, provided Central Florida Hispanic nonprofits and community leaders with their recommendations on how to better respond to natural disasters.

“Hurricane Maria was, it was a tragedy but also a learning experience," Christopher Rivera said.

Rivera was 16 when the hurricane devasated his island. The now 19-year-old, Full Sail University graduate used his personal experience to provide advice to the nonprofit organizers so they can help other disaster survivors, especially those from Puerto Rico.

He said a simple change they can do is provide food at the airport as many survivors travel without money.

“Put some alcapurrias at the airport, buy some malta, have some coffee," Rivera said. "They come really come really hungry. They had a bad experience.”

He said other recommendations like help with the cultural transition are needed.

“You don’t know how to speak English in two days and a lot of us didn’t have a good education in English in Puerto Rico,” Rivera said.

And most importantly he and more than a dozen other survivors said they would like to see is mental health care addressed because many Hurricane Maria survivors experienced trauma.

It’s something Alianza Center Executive director Johanna Lopez agrees with. Her nonprofit plans to help address these issues and expand on their future response efforts.

“We did a lot of things but we have to change as well. Sometimes we think that we’re doing the best but there’s always space to grow," Lopez said.

“Be prepared, be open minded and have everything in place so when we come here we can feel at home” Rivera said.

All the speakers were part of the Leadership with a Purpose program that helps Hurricane Maria survivors develop job skills. ​