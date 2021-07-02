ORLANDO, Fla. — Main street restaurants in Orlando will be able to get a special alcoholic beverage license at an affordable cost under new legislation signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

What You Need To Know Special-license law to make more Orlando businesses eligible for alcohol sales



Businesses will have to be on main streets in the city and meet other conditions



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week signed the bill creating special zones



Eligible business owners say the change gives them an added revenue source

In order to qualify for the special-license provisions of HB 1647, businesses must be located on a major street like those in Orlando’s Milk District or Mills 50, have at least 1,800 square feet of space, 80 seats and make 51% of their sales from food.

Trina Gregory-Propst, the owner of Se7en Bites, was very excited to hear about passage of the new law.

“Which will allow us to have full liquor in our businesses,” Gregory-Propst said. “This is huge. This is literally a game-changer for small businesses.”

The fee for the special license is about $2,000 so it is affordable, Gregory-Propst said. It not only benefits her business, but others who are still trying to bounce back from pandemic, she said.

The new law will bring a big boost to sales, Gregory-Propst said.

“Maybe if 20% of sales are based on alcohol, across the board that's going to be quite a jump to a small business with one location,” she said.

Gregory-Propst said she is excited what the change could mean for the future of her business, “bringing in a new crowd, while making the existing clientele even more happy.”