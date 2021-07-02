ORLANDO, Fla. — Main street restaurants in Orlando will be able to get a special alcoholic beverage license at an affordable cost under new legislation signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
In order to qualify for the special-license provisions of HB 1647, businesses must be located on a major street like those in Orlando’s Milk District or Mills 50, have at least 1,800 square feet of space, 80 seats and make 51% of their sales from food.
Trina Gregory-Propst, the owner of Se7en Bites, was very excited to hear about passage of the new law.
“Which will allow us to have full liquor in our businesses,” Gregory-Propst said. “This is huge. This is literally a game-changer for small businesses.”
The fee for the special license is about $2,000 so it is affordable, Gregory-Propst said. It not only benefits her business, but others who are still trying to bounce back from pandemic, she said.
The new law will bring a big boost to sales, Gregory-Propst said.
“Maybe if 20% of sales are based on alcohol, across the board that's going to be quite a jump to a small business with one location,” she said.
Gregory-Propst said she is excited what the change could mean for the future of her business, “bringing in a new crowd, while making the existing clientele even more happy.”