HICKORY, N.C. — As Bobby Atwell pulls up to the home he and his wife rented for three years, he remembers the breeze.



What You Need To Know City of Hickory took empty city owned lots in the Ridgeview neighborhood and built two single family homes



Program was to sell the homes to a Hickory family making less than 80% of the medium family income



For years, the Atwell family rented a home but paid high utilities bills every month



Thanks to the program they were pre-approved for the home with a comfortable mortgage

“You could actually sit in the living room in the winter and feel the breeze coming through the windows, so I my power bill was $500 a month," Bobby Atwell said.

His rent was $480 a month, and they lived there with their two teenagers in a two-bedroom, two-bath home in Hickory. He said finding a nice place to live with an affordable rent is tough.

Atwell has lived in Newton and Hickory his whole life. After graduating high school, he went to work in the restaurant industry and a second job in factories.

While working at Hams Restaurant, he met his future wife.



"I have a 24-year-old, and we have two together," said Chastity Atwell.



Childcare was too much of an expense, so Chastity Atwell stayed home with the kids while her husband pulled several extra shifts at work. After securing a stable position at his current employer, Bobby Atwell began to look for a home loan to buy a house and establish roots with his family.

That's when he realized how difficult it would be to become a homeowner.



“They don’t teach about credit! They don’t teach you about anything! So I kind of went into it blind," Bobby Atwell said.



He was approved for a home loan, but his mortgage payments would be $1,200 a month. Meaning after utilities, bills, groceries and living costs, the family would be barely making the payments.

"It's so frustrating," he said.



The Atwells got a call this past spring from their realtor about a program the City of Hickory was offering. Last year, the city built two single-family homes on lots that were sitting empty in the Ridgeview community.

The point was to sell them to families making less than 80% of the area median income. The city partnered with the Western Piedmont of Council of Governments and Unifour Consortium to provide help with the loan.

In May, the Atwells closed on the home with an affordable mortgage.



“It's wonderful. It completely changes everything, the way we look at life, the way we talk about our plans for the future," said Chastity Atwell.



The city owns more lots on that same street and hopes to offer the program to more families in the future.