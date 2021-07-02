GREEN BAY, Wis. — After months of largely empty streets, there’s a buzz returning to the streets of downtown Green Bay.

What You Need To Know Business owners and officials say foot traffic is increasing in downtown Green Bay

The return of some workers to downtown businesses coupled with more events — like farmers markets — is helping boost traffic

The downtown lost of some businesses during the pandemic, but has gained others.​

In recent weeks both businesses and economic development officials say they’ve seen an uptick in the number of workers and visitors in the city’s central business district.

The increase come at an ideal time for Mahmoud Gaballa as he and staff prepare to open a new Mad Chicken location in the downtown.

“It’s getting so busy during even the weekdays, and that’s surprising for me,” he said. “It’s weekdays and you find all the people walking around the downtown, farmers markets are getting a lot of people around us.”

Mad Chicken, as the name suggests, focuses on fresh-made chicken meals.

Gaballa, a northeast Wisconsin-based managing partner in the business, said they’re planning to open in early July.

“I’m so confident we’re going to be doing great,” he said.

Jeff Mirkes, executive director of of Downtown Green Bay, Inc. and Olde Main Street, Inc., says after two fantastic years in 2018 and 2019 — 2020 essentially turned everything off..

But in the past few weeks he.s seeing signs more workers and people and again making downtown a destination.

“There’s real growing confidence in downtown activity,” he said. ”Many office workers are making their way back. They may not be back five days a week, but they’re seeing value in being in their corporate environment.”

Thats adding to what appears to be forward momentum for the central city.

“It feels like there’s a real return to normalcy,” Mirkes said.

That could bring more people through the doors of Mad Chicken’s newest location.

“I’m a little bit nervous, but I’m so happy with it and so excited,” Gaballa said. “I bet the people will love it.”

