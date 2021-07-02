TAMPA, Fla. — As Tampa prepares to celebrate the 4th of July this weekend, Mayor Jane Castor's Boom by the Bay celebration has businesses hoping it helps generate more regular business that was lost during the pandemic.

Karen Carr, owner of Moxie's Cafe and Catering on North Tampa Street said business has been slowly returning, but the foot traffic still has not reached pre-pandemic levels.

Carr says there is still uncertainty for customers about what is open, and regular customers from downtown office buildings have still not returned back to offices in full.

Six months ago, Moxie's Cafe had lost up to 50 percent of its business, Carr said.

COVID-19 restrictions had shutdown indoor dining, and with downtown resembling more of a ghost town than it's familiar hustle and bustle, it became extraordinarily difficult for businesses to meet their bottom lines.

The City of Tampa has been prompting the Mayor's Boom by the Bay for weeks, and although those advertisements were meant to draw more foot traffic to downtown for the weekend, businesses say they remain hopeful the event also tells customers downtown is back open and safe to enjoy again.

"It's very helpful when they are doing things downtown, bringing it back alive," said Carr. "And I am so glad to see it is all coming back because it was so sad, it was very sad to see everything shutdown and no events."

Moxie's will be closed for the 4th of July weekend as it is giving employees time-off to celebrate the holiday.

But it's also a chance for a quick break, before the cafe expects even more business to return.

Next week, at least two companies taking up office space in downtown high-rises are re-opening for employees to return, Carr said.

Those downtown workers are regular customers that help business turn regular profits.