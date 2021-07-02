Britney Spears has long had a strong cohort of fans calling on the 13-year-long, court-mandated conservatorship that has controlled the vast majority of the pop star's life and finances be terminated.

After the “Circus” singer’s explosive testimony in front of a Los Angeles judge last week, Spears garnered support from a surprising coalition of lawmakers on Capitol Hill, who separately expressed interest in her case.

In a letter penned this Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., invited the 39-year-old to testify in front of Congress, writing: “You have been mistreated by America’s legal system. We want to help.”

“The United States Congress should hear your story and be inspired to bipartisan action,” the letter continued. “What happened to you should never happen to any other American. Congress can make things better and you can inform our policy decisions. If you will speak to Congress, we are ready to listen.”

GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Burgess Owens of R-Ohio and Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., also signed on to the letter.

The concern for Spears, it appears, is already bipartisan.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bob Casey, D-Pa., on Thursday penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra asking their respective departments to provide lawmakers with data on conservatorships, or guardianships, as they are sometimes called.

The letter was first published by Time magazine on Thursday.

“Ms. Spears’ case has shined a light on longstanding concerns from advocates who have underscored the potential for financial and civil rights abuses of individuals placed under guardianship or conservatorship, typically older Americans and Americans with intellectual, developmental, and mental health disabilities,” Warren and Casey wrote in part.

The senators say that comprehensive data on conservatorships is “substantially lacking” nationwide for a number of reasons, one being that states have different reporting mechanisms.

Federally collected data often focuses on cases of elder abuse or conservatorships for disabled individuals, which in turn “hinders the federal government’s ability to make policy changes and inform resource allocations.”

Casey and Warren tasked the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services with answering a series of questions about conservatorship and how the government can better prevent guardianships, or to support those under guardianship.

That report is due to Congress no later than July 14 — which is also the next scheduled court date for Spears’ conservatorship hearings.

It’s unclear exactly what will happen next for the pop star, as she has yet to formally file a petition to terminate her conservatorship. But she made more than clear she wants out of the arrangement.

The singer has been under control of the conservatorship since 2008, after Spears began to have very public mental struggles shortly after becoming a mother.

In last week’s testimony, Spears decried the conservatorship as “abusive,” and slammed her father and the others who have controlled it.

“I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated,” she said. “This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good … I deserve to have a life.”

Among the more shocking allegations was Spears’ claim that she wants to marry her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and have a baby, but the conservatorship won’t allow her to.

“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out.” she claimed during the hearing.

It’s not uncommon for conservatorships to continue for years, decades, or even in perpetuity.

While a conservatorship can always be dissolved by the court, it’s rare that a person successfully asks to be released. The burden is on them to prove their competence.

The mandatory secrecy of medical records has kept murky the reasons why Britney Spears must remain in hers, but it’s clear that it involves psychiatric issues. A recent filing said that she wasn’t capable of giving consent for medical treatment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.