President Joe Biden on Friday will host a naturalization ceremony at the White House to welcome 21 immigrants as citizens of the United States ahead of Independence Day.

An administration official said Biden would use the moment to call for the option of citizenship for immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, for foreign-born people who have temporary protected status due to strife in their birth countries and for farm workers



Sixty-one percent of Americans believe any undocumented immigrant should be able to follow a legal process to obtain U.S. citizenship, a key tenet of Biden’s immigration proposal, according to an exclusive Spectrum News-Ipsos Poll last month



The ceremony is part of a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services effort to swear in nearly 10,000 new citizens in 170 naturalization ceremonies between June 30 and July 7

“This year marks the 245th birthday of our Nation,” said Acting USCIS Director Tracy Renaud said in a statement. “We are committed to promoting policies and procedures that ensure we operate fairly and efficiently, and continue to encourage and embrace the full participation of the newest Americans in our democracy.”

Acting Director Renaud and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will join Biden at the ceremony at the White House Friday. Mayorkas on Wednesday administered the Oath of Allegiance virtually to 22 military service members serving overseas in a special ceremony.

Other events will include a ceremony with Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security John Tien at the USCIS Atlanta office, ceremonies aboard the USS Constitution Museum in Boston with Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday and the Battleship USS Iowa in Los Angeles, and a special ceremony at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, according to USCIS.

Immigration has been a political flashpoint as Biden has sought to renew visa and refugee programs that were cut or suspended during the Trump administration.

Biden unveiled a sweeping immigration proposal on the first day of his presidency, which would provide the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. a path to citizenship, while a bipartisan group of lawmakers unveiled legislation of their own in April, which would address surges of migration at the border.

Republican lawmakers blocked the effort and have criticized the administration for the rise in people attempting to cross the southern border without visas.

More Americans approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing to handle immigration than that of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, according to an exclusive Spectrum News-Ipsos Poll last month. Of those polled, 45% approve of the way President Biden is handling immigration, compared to 39% for Trump.

The immigration debate involves fundamental issues of national security and economic growth. Republican lawmakers seeking to limit immigration say it will help keep the U.S. safe and protect jobs for native-born citizens. But economists — many associated with Democrats — say increased immigration would boost economic growth that is currently weighed down by falling fertility rates.

On Friday, the president will also recognize Sandra Lindsay as an “Outstanding American by Choice,” a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services program that recognizes citizens who have been naturalized. Lindsay is believed to be the first American to be vaccinated against COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial. She works as director of nursing for critical care at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.