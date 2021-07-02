President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday will welcome the 2020 World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, to the White House, the first team to do so since the 46th president took office in January.

The Dodgers, who defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the title last year, are also the first team to visit the White House since the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year – a major step for the Biden administration as it tries to tout a return to normalcy and the nation's emergence from the pandemic.

The Dodgers are coming to the White House! pic.twitter.com/pP26YYsH64 — chrismeagher46 (@chrismeagher46) July 1, 2021

The move also highlights a return to championship teams visiting the White House, a tradition that took place sporadically over the four years of the Trump administration.

Major League Baseball teams did visit the White House under former President Donald Trump, including the Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros, as did some college teams – most notably the Clemson Tigers football team, who were served fast food catered by the president, which he paid for himself, due to a government shutdown – and National Football League teams, including the New England Patriots.

Teams that won the National Basketball Association title, however, did not visit the Trump White House during his term.

The Dodgers, 2nd-place in the National League West Division, are in the District for a four-game series against the Nationals, who are currently in 2nd-place in the National League East Division after the first-place New York Mets.