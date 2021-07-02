WASHINGTON — As first responders search through the rubble of the building collapse outside of Miami, forensic investigators have begun working to identify the victims.

With the state of Florida now in the path of a hurricane, officials are in a race against time and the elements.

“You never want to add to the pain for the families, you want to get them their answers as soon as possible,” said Dr. Joyce deJong, a medical examiner serving 12 counties in the state of Michigan.

Dr. deJong knows the painstaking work that goes into identifying victims of a mass fatality event, taking part in identification efforts after 9/11, Hurricane Katrina and the massive earthquake in Haiti more than 11 years ago.

“Whether there’s one person dead, or whether there’s 20 or 200 people who have died, you have to identify them. I always look at it like on the top of the death certificate, you have the name and you have to get that right,” she said in an interview with Spectrum News.

It has been more than a week since the Surfside condo collapse. Experts say time and exposure to fire, heat, humidity and rainfall can make identifying human remains more challenging.

“Soft tissue can deteriorate quite quickly if it is exposed to the elements. It can last quite long if it is sandwiched between objects,” said Dr. Chip Colwell, an anthropologist and the founding editor-in-chief of SAPIENS.

At the same time, advances in technology have improved the identification process.

“It used to be when we were doing mass fatalities, you would send the DNA off to the lab as a last resort. It would take weeks to get results back. Now, it’s actually down to minutes to hours,” deJong explained.

Rapid testing can provide a full DNA profile in less than two hours, and is being used in Surfside. The state of Florida also has deployed a mass fatality team of experts to assist. The team is known as the Florida Emergency Mortuary Response System (FEMORS).

While the identification process is slow, deJong thinks investigators will be able to help the families get the closure they need.

“In my experience, I believe they will be able to identify the vast, vast majority of the people that have been lost,” she said.