The Fourth of July is almost here, and as COVID restrictions ease across the Sunshine State, people are ready to celebrate! We've created a guide to all things July 4 across the Orlando area. (Click locations for directions)

BREVARD

Smoke on the Water & Fire in the Sky: July 2, 3 & 4 — Sidney Fischer Park

This three-day event will light up the skies over three different cities. On Friday, head to The Cove at Port Canaveral for fireworks over the harbor. On Saturday, walk along the beach in Cocoa Beach and watch fireworks over the ocean at Fischer Park. To end the weekend, watch fireworks over the Indian River and enjoy family activities, food and live performances on Sunday at the Riverfront Park in Cocoa Village.

3rd Annual Independence Day Parade: July 3 (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.) — Merritt Island

Hop in the car and drive by the “static” parade lining the streets. The floats and parade participants will be on static display along S.R. 520 near the Merritt Island Mall for everyone to drive by and enjoy from their cars.

34th Annual Independence Day Picnic: July 4 (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.) — McLarty Park

Enjoy activities, games and music at McLarty Park for the picnic hosted by the city of Rockledge. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be served.

July 4th Celebration with the Brevard Symphony Orchestra: July 4 (8 p.m.) — Cocoa Riverfront Park

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and listen to the Brevard Symphony Orchestra perform along with a fireworks display over the Indian River. Food and beverages will be available for sale at the park and admission is free.

FLAGLER

Fireworks in the Park: July 3 (7 p.m.) – Central Park

Bring your blanket, chairs, coolers and picnic supplies to watch the Palm Coast City Council and elected officials read the Declaration of Independence during a 20-minute fireworks display beginning at 9:15 p.m. The Show is produced by Santore and the fireworks are funded by a grant from the Flagler County Tourist Development Council. Entry, parking and participation is free but food will not be available for purchase.

LAKE

Eutis Hometown Celebration: July 2 (5 p.m.) — Ferran Park

Bring the whole family and listen to live music from TC & Sass, watch a performance from the Central Florida Show Ski Team Inc., cool off in the water slide, visit the petting zoo or try your hand at ax throwing. There will also be food, vendors and a fireworks finale over Lake Eustis at 9:30 p.m.

Freedom on the Waterfront: July 3 (4 p.m.) — Elizabeth Evans Park & Gilbert Park

Enjoy food trucks, live music, vendors and fireworks at two different parks in downtown Mount Dora. The event is free to the public.

Red, White & Boom: July 4 (7 p.m. - 10 p.m.) — Waterfront Park

The celebration will kick off at the Highlander Pavilion with opening remarks from Clermont Mayor Tim Murry, the National Anthem, a presentation by the City of Clermont Honor Guard and an invocation. Check out food trucks, vendors, a live DJ and an aerialist show while grabbing hot dogs and ice cream to eat and beer and wine to sip on. The night will end with an 18-minute fireworks show over Lake Minneola starting at 9:15 p.m.

Freedom Fireworks Cruise: July 3 (8 p.m.) — Dora Queen

Board the Dora Queen for a 4th of July celebration with fireworks, live entertainment featuring Greg Hayworth and appetizers.

ORANGE

Fireworks at the Fountain: July 4 (5 p.m. - 10 p.m.) — Lake Eola Park

Enjoy live entertainment, family friendly fun, and food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors along with Mayor Buddy Dyer at Fireworks at the Fountain. At 9:15 p.m., fireworks will light up the sky while the Orlando Concert Band performs.

City of Apopka July 4th Celebration: July 4 (7 p.m. – 9 p.m.) — Apopka Amphitheater

Grab your lawn chairs and blankets and head to the Northwest Recreation Complex to celebrate Independence Day with music by the Midnight Mayhem and a free fireworks show. Vendors will also be on site.

4th of July Sunset and Fireworks Paddle: July 4 (8 p.m. – 10 p.m.) — Lake Ivanhoe

Paddle on the lake during sunset and watch downtown Orlando’s fireworks show over the city’s skyline. The paddling will start at 8 p.m. from the boat ramp and the fireworks will begin at 9:15. Coolers and snacks are permitted.

Annual 4th of July Celebration: July 5 (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.) — Central Park

Celebrate the 4th on the 5th with a special presentation from Winter Park Mayor Phil Anderson with live patriotic music from Dr. John Sinclair and the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble, Orange County Public School's Top Talent finalist Elvis Avetis and artist Sean Holcomb. Enjoy free watermelon and individual pies. There will also be a Kids Zone with carnival games at the Central Park West Meadow.

OSCEOLA

Star Spangled Weekend Celebration: July 3 (11 a.m.) to July 4 (11 p.m.) — Promenade at Sunset Walk

Promenade Plaza Entertainment and Margaritaville Orlando Resort are hosting the event with live music and entertainment. On Saturday, the entertaiment includes: The Gerry Williams Duo, DJ Scotty B, Slickwood, Street Performers, Artisan & Farmer’s Market and Show Car Saturday Nights. The Sunday entertainment includes: Jason Link, Thompson Browne Trio, The Hooligans, DJ Scotty B, street performers and the firework show.

4th of July at the Lakefront: July 4 (5 p.m.) — St. Cloud Lake Front

N’Awlins Kitchen is hosting the event with live music and food trucks. To end the night, a fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

Monumental 4th of July Festival: July 4 ( 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.) — Kissimee Lakefront Park

Celebrate Independence Day with live music, the KUA Kids Zone and food vendors. For a grand finale, watch the sky light up with a fireworks display.

SEMINOLE

Sounds of Wekiva 4th of July Celebration: July 3 (12 p.m.) to July 4 (10 p.m.) — Wekiva Island

Local bands will be performing at Wekiva Island. The July 3 lineup includes: Life on Mars, Skinny McGee & His Mayhem Makers, Florida Man and Angelika Fumero & Every Which Way. The July 4 lineup includes Blue Streak Mamas, Edan Archer Band, Rubber Soul Child and Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists.

Independence Day Celebration: July 3 (5 p.m. – 9 p.m.) — Reiter Park

Enjoy live entertainment, food trucks and fireworks at the celebration hosted by the city of Longwood.

Star Spangled Sanford: July 4 (7 p.m. – 10 p.m.) — Fort Mellon Park

Start the night with dinner and shopping and then head over to the Riverwalk or Ft. Mellon Park for music, food and drinks. Make sure to bring lawn chairs or blankets and find a spot to watch a 20-minute fireworks display choreographed to patriotic music over Lake Monroe.

VOLUSIA

Deltona’s All-American Celebration: July 2 at 5 p.m. to July 5 at 10 p.m. — Dewey O. Boster Park

Magic Midways has rides for all ages, including the Century Wheel, Orbiter, Ciclone and Sea Ray. Cotton candy, funnel cakes and other festival foods will also be available.

Red, White & Moo!: July 3 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) — Parsley Lane Farm

At Parsley Lane Farm, enjoy a picnic, animals, games and crafts. There will also be a yoga class, story time, and live music by Rhythm Works Band.

Summer Splash Bash: July 3 (12 p.m. - 4 p.m.) — Cypress Aquatic Center Saturday

Local youth are invited to cool down from the summer heat at the Summer Splash Bash. There will be free pool admission for the first 70 kids, ages 16 and under. There will also be free hotdogs, chips and drinks and music.

Main Street Parade: July 4 (10 a.m.) — Main Street

Join the Marine Corps League on Main Street in Daytona Beach to watch a parade. The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on N. Ocean Avenue and Main Street and it will head West to the Main Street Bridge.

Daytona Beach will also hold its traditional fireworks spectacular at 9:45 a.m. over the Atlantic Ocean near Daytona Beach Pier.

4th of July Celebration: July 4 (4 p.m.) — Riverside Park

Head to Riverside Park in New Smryna Beach for food trucks in the Brannon Center parking lot starting at 4 p.m. Then enjoy rock n’ roll and high energy dance music at 5 p.m. A firework show will begin at 9:15 to wrap up the night.

DeBary Freedom Fest: July 4 (4 p.m. – 11 p.m.) — Gemini Springs Park

With a kid zone, games, local vendors and a beer garden, there is fun for all ages. Visitors can also listen to live music by Rockit Fly and Grindstone Sinners. To top off the evening, there will be a synced fireworks display.

4th of July Spectacular: July 4 (5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.) — City Center Park

Bring the whole family over to City Center Park at 5:30 p.m. for live music, a kids zone, food trucks, a beer garden, classic car show and fireworks. Children can play on dry inflatables and a water slide in the kids zone. Proceeds from the beer garden will benefit the Port Orange Community Trust. Classic cars can begin arriving as early as 4:00 pm and must be parked by 5:30 pm.