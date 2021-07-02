An 82-year-old woman stands poised this month to fulfill her mission to become an astronaut — and she's doing so with the confidence and enthusiasm of a 22-year-old.

Wally Funk, who served as the first woman inspector at the Federal Aviation Administration, will be an honored guest aboard New Shepard, the launch vehicle of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company, Blue Origin, the company announced.

The company said Funk will join Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos and the winner of an online auction on a flight into space on July 20.

A video on Blue Origin’s website shows Jeff Bezos asking Funk what she’ll say upon returning to Earth.

“I will say, ‘Honey, that was the best thing that ever happened to me,’” she replies with a laugh, then gives Bezos a hug.

“Everything that the FAA has, I’ve got the license for,” she says in the video. She adds with a laugh, pointing apparently at her interviewer: “And I could outrun you.”

Funk started her career in aviation in the 1960s when she became the youngest graduate of a privately-funded project that later became known as Mercury 13. That project featured 13 women who passed the same physiological and psychological screening tests as the astronauts selected for Project Mercury, the country’s first so-called man-in-space program.

Blue Origin now touts her as set to become the oldest person ever to fly in space.

In a salute to women who served as aviation trailblazers, the FAA quotes Funk as saying: “I can do anything a man can do.”