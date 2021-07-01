In the wake of this week’s deadly record heat wave, the Pacific Northwest is dealing with, or bracing for, catastrophic wildfires.

In the western Canadian village of Lytton, a wildfire has forced authorities to order residents to evacuate.

Mayor Jan Polderman issued the evacuation order Wednesday, saying on Twitter that the fire was threatening structures and the safety of residents of the community, which is 95 miles northeast of Vancouver.

“All residents are advised to leave the community and go to a safe location,″ Polderman said.

In an interview with CBC News, the mayor said the situation was dire for the community of 250 people.

“The whole town is on fire,” he said. “It took, like, a whole 15 minutes from the first sign of smoke to, all of a sudden, there being fire everywhere.”

Here’s video of people escaping Lytton as fire rips through the village, posted by 2 Rivers Remix Society. The destruction and tragedy are unfathomable. #LyttonBC #Lytton pic.twitter.com/OEPl4jRXsr — Jess Balzer (@jessicajbalzer) July 1, 2021

Highways north and south of the village were closed as firefighters also dealt with two other wildfires in the area.

Lytton’s temperature reached 121.2 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, breaking the previous highs of 118.2 F it reached Monday and 115 F on Sunday.

In Northern California, two wildfires burning in Siskiyou County had spread even further, the U.S. Forest Service said. The Lava Fire had grown to 19,680 acres with 19% containment, and the Tenant Fire had consumed 8,159 acres with 6% containment.

Saying there is an imminent threat of wildfires across her state, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday declared a state of emergency. The weekend forecast in Oregon calls for highs in the low 90s and no rain.

"Oregon is still recovering from the devastation of last year’s wildfires, which resulted in nine Oregonians losing their lives and thousands more losing their homes,” Brown said in a statement. “With wildfires already sparking this year, it is imperative that we act now to prevent further loss—of life, property, business, and our natural resources.

The emergency declaration ensures that every resource is made available for firefighting efforts.

“With fire seasons increasingly starting earlier and lasting longer, it is up to each of us to do our part to prevent wildfires and be prepared for the ones we can’t prevent,” Brown said. “I am urging Oregonians to take charge in preventing human-caused fires by being prepared, safe, responsible, and aware."

More than 100 fire scientists released a statement Wednesday saying they are “gravely concerned” about the possibility of people accidentally starting fires in the West over the Independence Day weekend.

“We urge people to skip the fireworks this July 4th and to avoid other activities that could start an unintentional wildfire,” they wrote. “This will be critical for a safe Independence Day holiday, good practice for the rest of the fire season, and one way we can adapt to more safely live in increasingly flammable landscapes.”

Several cities and counties in Washington, Montana, Oregon, California and Utah have announced fireworks bans as a result of the heat wave and dry conditions, according to reports.