The historic amusement park at Sylvan Beach officially opens for the summer today after being closed a year ago due to the pandemic.

The park had a few soft opening days last weekend, but it is now officially open on a regular schedule. Every Thursday through Sunday from noon-9 p.m., families can enjoy everything from the Tilt a Whirl and kiddie rides to bumper boats and video games.

Village officials said it was a difficult summer for the local economy last year, and with the park closed a year ago, businesses in the Sylvan Beach area suffered even more. They said it's great to have the rides and games going again so the fun tradition can carry on.

"It is good to have it back. It is a nostalgic facility. They've done a lot of work to restore a lot of the buildings here, a lot of the rides, a lot of painting and a lot of maintenance on it, which is overdue. And I think anything that opens up here on the beach is a good thing," said Sylvan Beach Village Administrator Michael Sayles.

Sayles said the amusement park, along with many of the businesses in town, are looking for part-time help for the summer.

You're encouraged to check the Sylvan Beach Amusement Park website or Facebook page for more information.