The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld voting restrictions in Arizona in a decision that could make it harder to challenge other voting measures put in place by Republican lawmakers following last year’s elections.

The decisions were the final of the current Supreme Court term.

The court, by a 6-3 vote along the bench's ideological fault lines, reversed a lower court ruling, upholding two laws, one which restricts so-called "ballot harvesting" and another that throws out an entire ballot if it is cast in the wrong district.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the court's majority opinion on behalf of the court's conservative justices in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, while Justice Elena Kagan dissented.

"Arizona law generally makes it very easy to vote," Alito wrote for the majority. "All voters may vote by mail or in person for nearly a month before election day, but Arizona imposes two restrictions that are claimed to be unlawful."

"If a single statute represents the best of America, it is the Voting Rights Act," Kagan wrote. "It marries two great ideals: democracy and racial equality. And it dedicates our country to carrying them out."

"If a single statute reminds us of the worst of America, it is the Voting Rights Act," Kagan continued. "Because it was — and remains — so necessary.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco had held that the measures disproportionately affected Black, Hispanic and Native American voters in violation of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The case was an important test of the Voting Rights Act, which was gutted by the high court in 2013.

The court also ruled in a separate case that a California policy requiring charities and nonprofits to provide donor information to the state attorney general is unconstitutional.

In an opinion by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court said the requirement violated donors first amendment rights and does little to benefit the state's government.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.