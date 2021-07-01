House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the membership of the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including outspoken Trump critic Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, who reached the agreement on a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the attack by a mob of pro-Trump supporters, which was blocked by Senate Republicans, will chair the committee.

Other members include:

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin 
  • Rep. Stephanie Murphy
  • Rep. Elaine Luria
  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren
  • Rep. Adam Schiff
  • Rep. Pete Aguilar

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.