House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the membership of the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including outspoken Trump critic Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, who reached the agreement on a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the attack by a mob of pro-Trump supporters, which was blocked by Senate Republicans, will chair the committee.
Other members include:
- Rep. Jamie Raskin
- Rep. Stephanie Murphy
- Rep. Elaine Luria
- Rep. Zoe Lofgren
- Rep. Adam Schiff
- Rep. Pete Aguilar
