Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow is describing a new silo on the Port City's waterfront a "man-made catastrophe."

The silo has sparked a battle is brewing between the city and the Port Authority. Barlow says it's oversized and poorly located, disrupting the view on the water. He claims it hurts other recent developments in the area and believes the Port Authority wasn't up front with their plans.

In a statement, the Port Authority said its plans have been public for more than a year, and they've been transparent through the process.

"It just doesn't make sense on any level, and I think for them to say that the community knew about this is very disingenuous on their part. There's a reason why their monthly meetings are so concealed from the public, and they barely even keep meeting minutes if you look at their website. And I think there's a reason for that, because if the plans got out, they knew the community would be upset," said Barlow.

Barlow says he will consider all options, including a temporary restraining order or injunction.