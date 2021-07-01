ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Delta variant of COVID-19 now makes up more than a quarter of new cases reported across the United States, and those most at risk to catch it include the unvaccinated and those who are not fully vaccinated.

About 10% of people across the country who got their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, have not returned for their second dose, according to Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University and an infectious disease, critical care and emergency medicine physician. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires a single dose.

Those who have not received their second dose still have time, before the Delta variant spreads even more and puts them at even higher risk.

“The point is, if you’ve gotten your first dose, and it’s been some time, go back and get your second dose,” Adalja said. “You don’t have to restart your series. There’s no indication to restart your series. So the second dose is going to work no matter when you get it."

With the Delta variant becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19, it’s critical to fight back with the vaccine, he said.

“What we want is more people fully vaccinated so we as a country are more resilient to the Delta variant," he said.

Jenn Devine signed up for her shot as soon as she became eligible. At the time, she was juggling a full-time job as a teacher, law school and her family. So she was thrilled when she found out she would not need a second shot after she got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“It was such a relief to just know that that was the only time I had to schedule the shot," Devine said.

As of Monday, about 58% of Orange County residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine.