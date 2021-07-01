FORT MILL, S.C. -- Thanks to the Covid-19 vaccine and looser restrictions across the state, this July 4th will be drastically different than last year. More people are expected to gather for cookouts and fireworks shows.

Fireworks stores are facing a product shortage this year, making it harder for customers to find their favorite products.

The manager of Fireworks Supermarket in Fort Mill says the shortage came from a manufacturing delay in China due to the coronavirus pandemic



Store owners say customers need to shop early and expect lack of supply due to the shortage

Chantal Baker manages the Fireworks Supermarket in Fort Mill. She says people travel from around the country to buy her products.

“I’ve had them come down from Virginia, New Jersey, New York, even coming up from Florida,” Baker said.

Baker says this year there is a product shortage as a result of overseas manufacturing and shipping delays caused by the pandemic.

“Normally, production starts around the first of September. With the government going into the factories in China, inspecting them, making sure everything is safe, it took longer,” she said. “So production didn’t really get started until November.”

Baker says customers will be limited on certain items, and once shelves are empty, that’s all she can sell.

She says despite the cap, she hopes shoppers will still leave with their favorite fireworks to keep family traditions alive and booming.

“Coming in, seeing these families with their carts full of fireworks, knowing that they’re going to have a good Fourth of July, they’re going to have fun with their family, friends, BBQ, that’s what makes it worth it,” she said.

Baker says she is hopeful she will be able to open on July 4th for last-minute shoppers, but she recommends people shop as soon as they can to get the products they want.