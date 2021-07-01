Consoler-in-chief is a familiar role for President Joe Biden, who has long been known for his ability to connect with grieving Americans due to his own personal tragedies.

On Thursday, Biden served in that role again as he visited the aftermath of the Surfside building collapse in Florida.

Last week’s collapse of a 12-story Champlain Towers South beachfront condominium killed at least 18 people and left 145 missing

Biden and his wife, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, touched down in Florida on Thursday morning, and have already been briefed by local officials about the rescue efforts. The couple will also meet with first responders and family members of those who lived in the building, and Biden is set to deliver remarks Thursday afternoon.

“This is life and death,” Biden said at a briefing about the collapse. “We can do it, just the simple act of everyone doing what needs to be done, makes a difference.”

The president said he believed the federal government has “the power to pick up 100% of the cost” of the search and cleanup and urged the local officials to turn to Washington for assistance.

“You all know it, because a lot of you have been through it as well,” Biden said. “There’s gonna be a lot of pain and anxiety and suffering and even the need for psychological help in the days and months that follow.”

“And so, we’re not going anywhere,” Biden continued, urging those at the briefing to “tell me what you need” to get through the next several months.

Biden was briefed on the situation with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The mayor saluted the efforts to cross party lines in a time of “an unprecedented devastating disaster” and added that the unified government and community response “is what gives us hope.”

Officials told Biden that FEMA should have about 500 officials on the ground in Florida today.

DeSantis, a critic of Biden's and a possible 2024 Republican presidential hopeful, put partisan politics aside to praise the president for his response to the Surfside incident.

"You recognized the severity of this tragedy from day one and you’ve been very supportive," DeSantis said, adding: "The cooperation has been great – the local, both the municipal and the county, have been fantastic, and you guys have not only been supportive at the federal level, but we’ve had no bureaucracy."

“We do appreciate the collaboration from local, state, and federal,” DeSantis added.

As Biden pledged federal help, he touched DeSantis’ hand to underscore the point.

Few public figures connect as powerfully on grief as Biden, who lost his first wife and baby daughter in a car collision and later an adult son to brain cancer. In the first months of his term, he has drawn on that empathy to console those who have lost loved ones, including the more than 600,000 who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden recounted the car crash in his meeting with first responders and law enforcement officials, thanking them for their sacrifices and hard work: "What you're doing here is incredible."

"I just wanted to come down and say thanks," Biden said, adding: "I’ve worked with you my entire career."

Biden wanted to convey that "we understand" what the assembled rescuers are going through.

"What you're doing now is just hard as hell, even psychologically," Biden said.

"I want to say thank you," Biden said. "As I said, I promise you we know. We know. What you're doing here is incredible. Having to deal with the uncertainty of worrying about the families.

"What you’re doing now is just hard as hell, to deal with, even psychologically. I just wanted to say thank you, thank you thank you, thank you."