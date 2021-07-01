EGG HARBOR, Wis. – Restaurant managers in Egg Harbor are shuffling staff hours as they continue to adapt to a worker shortage during peak season.

Joe Smith is general manager of Shipwrecked Brew Pub. His was on of a handful of restaurants open on Wednesday.

“Several restaurants are choosing to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday or Monday and Tuesday just because they don’t have the staff and the don’t want to burn out the limited staff they do have,” Smith said. “It’s never been this short staffed before… everywhere.”

Ray Gold was in Egg Harbor visiting from Chicago’s south suburbs with his family. They’ve been enjoying Door County summers for 30 years.

“Most of the places we’ve been to for dinner and drinks are understaffed, waiting a long time for food and service,” Gold said. “It’s not usually the case up here.”

Yvonne Torres is with Destination Door County. She says they try helping businesses with their worker shortage.

“There are a lot of factors that contribute to what’s happening. Housing is probably our number one concern around here as is for many places in the state,” Torres said.

Smith said his business will make it through no matter how hard things get.

“As long as customers are patient and understand the fact that we’re doing the best that we can,” he said.​