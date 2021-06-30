Plans for a commercial and residential development have been proposed to the Clay Town Board for the former Hinerwadel's Grove site on West Taft Road.

Three developers operating under CTV LLC want to place a grocery store, auto repair store and apartment units on the property.

Meanwhile, the town board continues to gather public comment on the proposal.

For more than 100 years, Hinerwadel's was a popular spot for companies, unions and politicians to hold their summer clambakes. Hinerwadel's closed in the fall of 2018, and the property went on the market last year.

Ulatowski said the applicant will need a zone change first, and that is something the town is considering. He said the town wants to move forward with some kind of development but would like to gather as much feedback as possible first.

"The town of Clay is always looking for future development. But, we try to be forward thinking, and do everything in our power to make sure it's the right project for the right site. And, in so doing, we take into consideration the project itself, the neighborhood, and the traffic concerns, and everything that goes along with it," said Ulatowski.

At this point, the name of the proposed grocery store has not been made public. The other store would be an O'Reilly Auto Parts. Ulatowski said the developer believes the apartments would be a good fit with the new Amazon plant opening this fall just a few miles away.

Ulatowski said the town conducted a traffic study, and it's likely a traffic signal would need to be installed if the project is approved. According to the realtor's website for the property, more than 53,000 cars pass the property per day.

