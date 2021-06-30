TAMPA, Fla. — Take a drive through Tampa, and it's near impossible to not pass some type of construction. There is an infrastructure boom in Tampa to keep up with the growing population.

While a growing, improving infrastructure is good - dealing with construction is a bummer.

What You Need To Know Capitol Improvement Program Viewer, click here



Interactive map shows current and future infrastructure projects



City of Tampa says their main goal is transparency





Not good with technology, watch this video

This is why the City of Tampa launched an interactive Project Viewer for residents and visitors.

“It’s for Tampa residents to go and see, track the progress of major projects going on not just in their neighborhoods, but throughout the community as well," said Brandie Miklus, Tampa Infrastructure and Mobility Program Coordinator.

On the new website, residents and visitors can see all current and future projects happening in Tampa.

“It goes from anywhere from water, wastewater projects to transportation, and storm water projects too," said Miklus.

The City of Tampa says their main goal with this is to be transparent about large infrastructure projects.

The site shows things like estimated project costs, project type, and the phase.

“It’s our, commitment to part of transforming part of Tampa’s tomorrow. To show the progress that we are making on major investments. When you talk about capital projects that really means long-term investments in the community," said Miklus.

So while the construction isn't going away, at least there is a better way to navigate and understand it.

If you aren't good with technology, the City of Tampa created a video on YouTube on How To Use The Capital Improvement Project Viewer. ​