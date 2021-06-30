ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorneys representing the family of Salaythis Melvin, who was shot and killed nearly a year ago by an Orange County deputy, have filed a federal lawsuit against the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court records, the lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida on Wednesday against Sheriff John Mina and several deputies involved in the incident.

Melvin, 22, was shot by a deputy outside The Florida Mall as he ran across the parking lot on Aug. 7, 2020. Court records say Melvin was running while holding a gun with his right hand in his waistband. The deputy told Melvin to drop the gun, and Melvin turned to face him as his hand was on the gun in his waistband.

Body camera footage taken from arriving deputies shows Melvin running away at mall parking lot before he is shot in the back.

Melvin's death sparked more than a month of protests. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated the shooting, per standard procedure when a deputy fires a weapon, and Mina met with community activists to discuss the Sheriff's Office's use-of-force policies.

Read it: Lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court