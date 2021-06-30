ORLANDO, Fla. – After being on pause for more than a year, in-person running events will return to Disney World this year, runDisney announced Wednesday.

The runDisney 2021-2022 race season will include four race weekends, starting with the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend which will take place Nov. 4-7.

The Wine & Dine Marathon Weekend will be themed to Disney villains and include the Disney Wine & Dine 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Disney Two Course Challenge (10K and half marathon).

Epcot will also be the site of a post-race party, giving runners exclusive, after-hours access to the park and the Food & Wine Festival.

Other race weekends include the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend (Jan. 5-9, 2022), which will be themed for the 50th anniversary celebration; the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend (Feb. 24-27, 2022, themed to celebrate courage and kindness; and the new runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend (March 31-April 3, 2022), which will feature a new theme and races each year.

Over the course of the pandemic last year, runDisney canceled in-person events and opted to just hold virtual races due to restrictions involving large crowds.

With the return of the in-person races, there will be some changes from previous years, including new elements. All races will have a virtual option, allowing runDisney fans around the world to participate. Also all the runDisney Kids Races will become runDisney Kids Adventures and focus on health, fitness and fun. The Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend include an instructor-led sunrise yoga session at Magic Kingdom before the park opens.

Registration is expected to open soon for the race weekends.

For more information, visit rundisney.com.