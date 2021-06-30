Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has announced $5 million in funding opportunities for Main Street, town center and hamlet development proposals.

The Main Street Grants program is returning with more money for municipalities. Places such as the village of Baldwinsville want business owners to submit their proposals.

“So now, we’ve got a chance to get others involved, and as a mayor, you’re just thrilled to death when other people want to make their business look great,” Baldwinsville Mayor Richard Clarke said.

Early this year, the program gave parts of $1.5 million to the villages of Baldwinsville and Fayettevile, Manlius, Marcellus, Minoa and Tully.

The countywide program is able to offer additional funding this year because of money from the American Rescue Plan.

Each grant is worth up to $500,000.

“With this money, we’re trying to find areas that we can invest in that won’t require long-term investment down the road, because right now we have the money, but who knows what 2022 is going to bring,” Onondaga County Legislature Chairman David Knapp said.

In Baldwinsville, businesses such as 315 Realty and Atlantic Seafood participated in the first round.

The mayor is now hoping to get other places to submit proposals.

“We want to know and we’ll let them know. For some people, it may be small, but hopefully, the word gets out and I’ll get some emails and phone calls. I look forward to those phone calls,” said Clarke.

Municipalities will combine their projects and submit it to the county for approval.