With cross-country travel starting to return to pre-pandemic levels, experts say Americans can expect long lines, delays and higher-than-normal gas prices over the July 4 holiday weekend.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), over 47 million Americans plan on traveling between July 1-5 this year, a 40% increase compared to last Independence Day, when total travel fell to around 34 million.

In fact, AAA predicts this year will be the second-highest July 4 travel weekend on record, second only to 2019, when 48.9 million Americans traveled over the holiday weekend.

The vast majority of this year’s travel is expected to be on the road, with an estimated 43 million Americans traveling by car — the highest number on a July 4 weekend to date.

Because of the increased road travel, experts say major cities across the country could see up to twice the amount of traffic congestion as on normal days.

“With travelers eager to hit the road this summer, we’re expecting nationwide traffic volumes to increase about 15% over normal this holiday weekend,” Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst for data research company INRIX, said in a statement. “Drivers around major metro areas must be prepared for significantly more delay.”

To avoid the worst of the traffic congestion, experts advise drivers to avoid the roads during the afternoon hours on Thursday, July 1 and Friday, July 2, as well as midday Monday, July 5.

On top of traffic, drivers can expect to pay more at the pump than normal. As of Monday, the national average price for gas was almost 5 cents higher than a month ago and 92 cents higher than this time last year.

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan says Americans should expect to pay even more heading into the July 4 weekend.

“Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately,” De Haan said.

Air travel will be up 164% compared to last year, AAA predicts. Nationwide, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has been screening between 1.8 and 2.1 million people daily, up from last year, but still below the pre-pandemic average of nearly 2.5 million daily screenings during the summer.

The agency is “prepared to handle the bump in travelers in advance of the July 4th holiday,” per a statement. The TSA also shared suggestions for travelers going to highly-trafficked airports, such as New York’s LaGuardia Airport or Los Angeles’ LAX, the former of which is currently screening around 26,000 travelers per day.

“We strongly recommend that travelers arrive at the terminal two hours prior to their scheduled flight,” Robert Duffy, TSA’s Federal Security Director for LaGuardia Airport, wrote in a statement. “We also ask travelers to come prepared to the airport for security screening. That means knowing what should and should not be packed in a carry-on bag or checked bag.”

This year’s top two travel destinations — regardless of how Americans get there — are Orlando, Fla., and Anaheim, Calif., respectively home to Disney World and Disneyland.

Other top cities include Seattle, Las Vegas, and New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.