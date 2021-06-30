CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte’s food truck scene is a vibrant one, with more than 200 registered trucks, and it’s not slowing down.

Mecklenburg County Environmental Health said there are 254 food trucks in the county, 71 of those just opened last year, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

One of those trucks was Another Food Truck, owned by Anthony Denning. Denning has been serving Charlotteans his creations for the last four years. His original food truck was called 225 Food, but during the pandemic Denning felt compelled to revamp and rebrand.

While many brick and mortar restaurants struggled to operate during the pandemic, food trucks seemed to take off.

”I figured if we started in a pandemic we could touch more people, because we’re coming to their house, and they don’t have to come out looking for us," Denning said.

There were some limitations though like the normal Food Truck Friday spots being closed or not open to the public. But local breweries in the area have helped fill that void for food truck owners like Denning.

