LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – This fall, some Lake County Schools students will have their studies aimed higher in the sky.

David Pearson’s fascination with aviation started at an early age.

“I’ve known I wanted to fly since I was six years old,” Umatilla High Aviation Club member Pearson said.

The high school student jumped at the chance to join the Umatilla High Aviation Club.

“I can’t even put into words how it is, when you fly and you’re up there by yourself, it’s just amazing,” Pearson said.

Through the club, students are getting ground classroom training and also assembling an airplane from scratch.

“Going through it all from the tiny pieces back there, slowly working our way up and getting bigger, it’s a really cool experience,” Pearson said. “It’s honestly like building a big LEGO set.”

Lake County Schools decided to expand its aviation program this fall, offering classes at Eustis High School.

“Most people my age would be like, no, no, I can’t do that, fly a plane, that’s above my pay grade. Well no, it’s really more attainable than you think it is,” Pearson said.

Flying high is Dave Cohen’s specialty. He served 26 years in the Air Force and now will be teaching the courses at Eustis High. They range from general aviation to studying for a private pilot license and ground school exam.

“There really is nothing better in aviation than teaching someone about it and trying to instill that passion in them,” said Cohen, Aviation Program Specialist for Lake County Schools.

Cohen says the market for pilots will never be up in the air, citing a recent Boeing study about pilot need.

“So between 2020 and 2039, over 200,000 pilots in North America, well over 750,000 pilots across the world. That’s a need that continues to grow on the commercial side and the military side,” Cohen said.

Another benefit of the program will be dual enrollment courses through Embry-Riddle, an Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach.

“Embry-Riddle provides them five college credits that’s worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $7,000 in free tuition at a college,” Cohen said.

Pearson believes for his future career, the sky’s the limit.

“To become a flight instructor, so I can give back to the aviation community and then from there on out, go fly for the airlines, hopefully,” Pearson said.

So far about 80 students have signed up for the aviation courses this fall at Eustis High School. East Ridge and South Lake High Schools also have other aviation programs.