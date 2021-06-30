The leader of the nation’s top environmental agency highlighted at the White House Wednesday elements of the newly negotiated infrastructure deal that focus on the environment, after groups criticized the president this week for backing off bigger promises to fight climate change.

President Biden was criticized this week for backing off his larger climate goals when negotiating the deal, though the White House has called it a "down payment"



The infrastructure package includes more than $55 billion for water infrastructure, including a plan to replace lead pipes across the country



Administrator Regan spoke as Biden met with the governors of Western states about wildfires, which have worsened in recent years due to climate change

The bipartisan infrastructure plan announced by President Joe Biden and a group of senators last week includes measures to address extreme weather, fight pollution and replace lead pipes across the country, but it cut back on other things in the president’s original proposal like major funding for electric vehicles, establishing a clean energy standard and forming a Civilian Climate Corps.

On Wednesday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan defended the president’s efforts, calling the infrastructure deal a “historic investment” in the environment and explaining that the president is looking at the “suite of options” he has to pursue climate goals.

Climate protesters had gathered outside the White House Monday and marched holding a sign that said, “No Climate, No Deal” and another calling President Biden a “coward.”

“They brought this heat on us, so we bring the heat on them,” said progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who spoke at the protest. “We will not take ‘no’ for a climate answer.”

The White House has instead framed the infrastructure package as a “down payment” on climate and promised the president wants other climate objectives passed in the larger reconciliation bill meant to pass without Republican support.

“The President looks forward to signing both pieces of legislation into law,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated Wednesday.

Administrator Regan spoke to reporters in the White House briefing room after joining a meeting about wildfire season in Western states, which included the president, vice president, governors and other officials.

“Climate change is driving the dangerous confluence of extreme heat and prolonged drought. We’re seeing wildfires of greater intensity that move with more speed and last well beyond traditional months,” President Biden said. He noted that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework includes nearly $50 billion for mitigation efforts for things like wildfires and extreme weather.

Regan also said the EPA was working to alert people in wildfire-prone areas about smoke and dangerous air quality.

Asked about climate advocates calling the president a “coward,” Regan answered: “What I can say is that this is a historic investment.”

“The President is holding tight to his vision,” he added. “[He] is looking at all of the suite of options that he has from a toolbox perspective to pursue the goals that he's laid out.”

Regan also highlighted Wednesday the $55.2 billion for water infrastructure in Biden’s bipartisan plan and the goal to replace lead pipes across the country.

He estimated there are six to ten million lead service lines in the U.S. that could be replaced.

“We know that low-income people and communities of color are disproportionately at risk when it comes to lead contaminated drinking water,” he said. “It will ensure people have reliable access to safe and clean drinking water that they deserve.”