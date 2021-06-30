Tropical Depression Five became Tropical Storm Elsa Thursday morning about 800 miles east of the Windward Islands.

This is the earliest fifth-named storm on record in the Atlantic. The previous record date was July 6, set by Edouard in 2020.

What You Need To Know Tropical Storm Elsa is still a couple of days away from the Caribbean



The storm is moving swiftly to the west for now



It's forecast to gradually strengthen in the coming days



Specific impacts to the U.S., if any, remain very uncertain

Elsa will continue to track westward, bringing impacts to the Caribbean late this week. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place for Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and Barbados. Strong winds and heavy rain are likely for these islands as the storm gets closer.

It is forecast to gradually strengthen in the next few days, although the current expectation is that it will stay a tropical storm through at least early next week.

Spaghetti models are in good agreement for the next few days that this system will remain on a steady west-northwest path the rest of the week and into the weekend. As is often the case, though, they spread apart with time.

Spaghetti models or plots show a series of individual computer forecast models together on one map. They are useful to give insight into whether multiple models are in agreement or not on the path of the storm but they do not address the storm’s forecast intensity, winds, flooding and storm surge potential or other data. Tap here for more details on to best use these models.

We'll have to watch what this system may do next week. There's a possibility it could move into the Gulf of Mexico, although that potential scenario is still many days away. Those who live in and near coastal areas of the Gulf and Southeast should stay updated on Elsa's forecast over the next several days.

It's important to always stay prepared as we head through the next few months. Although it's likely we won't see a record-breaking season like last year, we still expect an above-average one. Remember, it only takes one storm to make it a devastating season.