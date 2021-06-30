Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld has died at 88, his family confirmed in a statement Wednesday.

Rumsfeld, who served as Defense Secretary under both Presidents Gerald Ford and George W. Bush, "was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico," his family wrote in a statement.

A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF — Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021

"History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service," Rumsfeld's family said in a statement, "but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love or his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country."

Rumsfeld, who oversaw both the War on Terror in Iraq and Afghanistan in the 2000's and Cold War tactics in the 1970's, is both the youngest (43) and the second-oldest (74) person to serve as Defense Secretary.

Prior to his tenure leading the Pentagon under Ford, Rumsfeld served as his White House Chief of Staff. He was also ambassador to NATO under both Ford and former President Richard Nixon.

Regarded by former colleagues as equally smart and combative, patriotic and politically cunning, Rumsfeld had a storied career under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America.

In 2001 he began his second tour as Pentagon chief under President George W. Bush, but his plan to “transform” the armed forces was overshadowed by the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He oversaw the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan and the 2003 overthrow of Saddam Hussein in Iraq, where he was blamed for setbacks including the Abu Ghraib prisoner abuse scandal and for being slow to recognize a violent insurgency.

A spokesperson for Rumsfeld told the New York Times that he passed away due to complications from multiple myleoma.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.