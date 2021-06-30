NATIONWIDE — Health experts are concerned about a COVID-19 resurgence, as the highly-transmissible Delta variant spreads to almost every state in America.

The variant is expected to become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States. With half of Americans not fully-vaccinated, doctors say it could cause a COVID-19 resurgence in the fall.

The longer the coronavirus spreads among unvaccinated people, the more chances it has to mutate into stronger variants.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is now encouraging even vaccinated people to keep their masks on, particularly indoors. The CDC is not changing its recommendations from last month that vaccinated Americans can largely go maskless, indoors and outside.

WHO stated the spread of the coronavirus is outpacing vaccinations.